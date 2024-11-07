Water pipes utilised to boost broadband speeds on remote island

An “ingenious approach” has boosted broadband for residents on a Scottish island, with water pipes being utilised for connections for the first time in the UK.

Fibre cables have been installed in a second pipe in the drinking water network on Papa Westray – said to be the most remote island in Orkney.

It means almost every business and resident on the island can receive speeds similar to those in other parts of Scotland.

Scottish Government funding allowed contractor CloudNet to install the cabling in pipes, with the approach seen to be a more efficient and less disruptive alternative to conventional cable-laying methods.

It was possible because the water system on the island is owned by the community, streamlining the process of gaining permission.

Business minister Richard Lochhead said the project ‘showcases engineering creativity at its best’. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish business minister Richard Lochhead hailed the “ingenious approach” as a “less disruptive way of delivering faster connectivity to all on Papa Westray”.

He said: “Scotland is famous the world over for its innovation. We are working with rural communities in the most imaginative ways possible to bring faster broadband to some of the hardest to reach parts of the country.

“This project showcases engineering creativity at its best and makes it easier for residents to do business and access essential services such as health and education.

“This will also help attract people to live and work on Papa Westray.”

The project is part of the Scottish Government’s R100 programme to improve broadband speeds in remote and rural areas, and he said ministers are “helping deliver a fair, green and growing economy for all our regions”.

CloudNet managing director Greg Whitton said: “CloudNet are proud to have delivered this Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme project to the most remote island in Orkney – Papa Westray – the first successful commercial project of its kind in the UK.

“Due to the island topography, we used the water network to deliver fibre to the premises. This helped minimise excavations and excessive construction costs on the project to meet the programme needs.”

The project also allowed for remote sensors to be placed in the pipes, providing a more hi-tech way to monitor water quality.

Papa Westray Water Board supply engineer Ian Cursiter said: “Without this high speed connectivity, I wouldn’t be able to remotely monitor my farm or the water network for the island.

“The real benefit in monitoring the water network for levels of usage, pressure and so on, is providing a much more efficient water system, which will ultimately be more environmentally friendly and cost effective to islanders.

“I’ve lived on Papa Westray my whole life and I’m delighted to see connectivity that allows the islanders to access the same facilities as those on the mainland.”