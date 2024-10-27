Video appearing to show Labour MP altercation ‘a matter for the police’

Labour MP Mike Amesbury said he will ‘co-operate with any inquiries’

A video appearing to show an altercation involving Labour MP Mike Amesbury is “a matter for the police”, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said.

Mr Amesbury said he will “co-operate with any inquiries”, after footage circulated online seemed to show him berating a man who was lying on the road before a bystander pushes him away.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am and “inquiries are ongoing”.

Asked whether the Labour Party was investigating, Ms Phillipson told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “Mike Amesbury, who’s the MP in question, has gone forward to the police.

“He is co-operating with any investigation they would want to take forward. It is a matter for the police and we want to allow them to do that work.”

In a video shared on social media, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby appeared to point his finger at the man on the ground and say: “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?” while someone off-camera shouts at him.

On Saturday, Mr Amesbury, 55, said: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Earlier on Friday, Mr Amesbury had posted on social media about attending a meeting with local residents about policing and community safety.

In July last year, a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking the MP at his constituency office in Frodsham, where prosecutors said he was seen staring through the glass and asked guards about their level of security.

A Labour spokesperson said the party was aware of the incident on Saturday and “we understand that (Mr Amesbury) approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will co-operate with any inquiries they have.”

Cheshire Police said: “At 2.48am on October 26, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

“A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street. Inquiries are ongoing.”