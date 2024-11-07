US citizen jailed over ‘boy racer’ crash which left nurse unable to walk

A US citizen who fled the UK after a car crash which left a mental health nurse unable to walk has been jailed for 32 months following his extradition.

Dashcam footage played to Worcester Crown Court showed Isac Calderon losing control of his Honda Accord after a high-speed overtaking manoeuvre, crashing head-on into a Mercedes being driven by nurse Elizabeth Donowho.

Texas-born Calderon, who was 22 at the time of the incident and is now 23, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to causing serious injury by driving a Honda Accord dangerously on July 31 last year near Shucknall in Herefordshire.

Nurse Elizabeth Donowho close to the site of the crash after Isac Calderon fled the UK (Jacob King/PA)

Passing sentence on Calderon, who appeared in court via a video-link to HMP Hewell, Judge Martin Jackson told him: “Seven days before this accident you had bought a car and had not taken the trouble to make sure that it carried insurance.

“It was the sort of driving one expects from arrogant young boy racers. This was an appalling piece of driving.”

The judge was told Calderon worked for an American company in Peterborough as an interpreter, and told police after his arrest that he “played follow the leader” when he was driving.

Calderon’s lawyer told the court that he was not in the UK “as an American Army official of any sort” and was driving along the A4103 between Worcester and Hereford to meet a friend he had struck up a friendship with through online gaming.

The judge, who also handed Calderon a two-year driving ban to be served after his release, told him: “You had held a driving licence for no more than a year.

“You were therefore on any view an inexperienced driver. You had not actually taken the trouble to familiarise yourself with solid white lines and what they mean, what they are there for.

“Although you say you were doing ‘follow the leader’ the responsibility for this accident rests solely with you.

“It was your hands on the steering wheel. It was your foot on the accelerator and it was your mind deciding to make those dangerous manoeuvres.

“It is troubling that instead of attending at that first (magistrates’ court) date you chose to to return to America rather than face the music.

“Other people were clearly aware of the road conditions and driving safely. You chose to do the opposite.”

The victim of the crash, a freelance nurse who was on her way home from working at a hospital in unit in Hereford, suffered multiple fractures in the collision, including to both ankles, her sternum and her right hand.

The court heard Calderon suffered a broken arm and concussion, while Ms Donowho, aged 56, has yet to return to work due to the far-reaching consequences of the crash, which happened on a wet road surface in a 50mph zone.

The crash, which happened as Calderon followed an Audi which was ahead of him, was recorded on front and rear cameras mounted to a van.

One witness estimated Calderon’s speed as being around 70mph shortly before the crash and had feared he was “going to kill himself or someone else”, prosecutor Simon Phillips told the court.