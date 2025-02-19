University launches multi-million pound creative industry studio

Water’s Edge, where the the CoStar Realtime Lab, Dundee is based The new CoSTAR Realtime LabOn Tuesday, Abertay University launched the CoSTAR Realtime Lab in Water’s Edge, Dundee, which aims to advance research, innovation and economic growth within several industries, including film, TV, and video games.

A Scottish university has launched a multi-million pound production studio that aims to drive forward the country’s digital entertainment sector.

Worth £9 million, the cutting-edge facility was launched in partnership with the University of Edinburgh and tech companies CodeBase, Interface and Chroma Developments.

Creative businesses across the UK and beyond will have the chance to use the facility, which offers augmented reality, motion capture and virtual production – a film technique that uses computer-generated imagery (CGI).

The lab will also look at ways to enhance spectator experiences at concerts, live events and museums, utilising augmented and virtual reality.

Professor Gregor White, of the university and director of the CoStar Realtime Lab, said: “With the technologies that power our screen-based experiences in film, games and performance rapidly converging, there’s an opportunity for companies working in these sectors to diversify their offer, explore new markets and push the boundaries of what was previously thought possible in their sectors.

“Bringing together international-quality academic researchers with industry experience and enterprise support, CoStar Realtime Lab is a truly collaborative project which will break down barriers for the Scottish creative industries, encourage entrepreneurship and experimentation, and provide a space where innovation can flourish.”

Professor Melissa Terras, Edinburgh College of Art, co-director of the CoStar Realtime Lab, said: “Scotland has vibrant creative industries, with world-leading activity in festivals, film, TV, music, heritage, and games in particular.

“Building a bridge between creatives and technologists will allow us to support the development of new products and services, while also ensuring that we are encouraging diverse access to cutting edge facilities, which will then produce diverse outputs.

“The partnership behind CoStar Realtime Lab is expertly placed to deliver this exciting innovation vehicle to support our creative communities”.

(Alan Richardson/Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk)

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This project is beyond exciting – the possibilities it creates for the entertainment industry are endless.

“The UK Government’s investment in cutting-edge initiatives like this is central to our plan for change to create the jobs and opportunities that will raise living standards right across the UK.

“It’s a tremendous feather in the cap of Brand Scotland, too, demonstrating to the world that Dundee and Scotland is a centre of excellence for the screen and gaming industries as we push into new markets and further strengthen the sector.

“I wish the team at Abertay University every success with the opening of the new facility.”

An actor being filmed before a large screen inside the new studio. (Alan Richardson/Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk)

Councillor Mark Flynn, leader of Dundee City Council said: “Dundee has a long history of being at the forefront of technology and innovation for the creative industries and it is wonderful to see the CoStar Realtime Lab and its virtual production studio being added to the city’s digital cluster.

“The video games, screen and performance industries already make a significant contribution to Dundee’s economic and cultural success and collaborative projects like this, supported by both academia and business, are important for the continued growth and future of the sector.”