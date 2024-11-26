Unions call for direct talks with Government over NHS pay

The pay review body process was described by Unison, the Royal College of Nursing and Unite as ‘outdated’

The Government is being urged to bypass the independent panel that reviews NHS pay amid warnings the process is “broken”.

Unison, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unite have written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting urging him to hold direct pay talks with unions rather than go through the NHS pay review body (PRB).

The unions said that “yet again”, one million NHS staff in England, including nurses, paramedics, healthcare assistants, porters and health visitors will not receive their pay rise on time in April if the Government waits for the pay review body to report.

Unions told Health Secretary Wes Streeting the pay review body process was ‘bureaucratic and inefficient’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

The three unions urged the Government to “ditch” the current pay process for good to help its aim of improving NHS efficiency.

Today is the deadline for evidence to the review body, but the three unions are not submitting anything this year.

In its submission, the GMB union said its research suggested that two-thirds of NHS workers had considered finding other jobs in recent months because of issues including pay and staffing.

The letter to Mr Streeting said: “Sticking with the out-of-date pay review body process risks repeating the mistakes of the past. That doesn’t fit with your wider vision for a 21st century NHS that has a stable and motivated workforce at its core.

“The pay review body process is outdated and belongs to a bygone age. It takes forever, is bureaucratic and is inefficient too.

“Scrapping this would save tens of thousands of pounds and spare the NHS, the Government and other health organisations the many hours it currently takes to compile, submit and present evidence.”

Unison’s assistant general secretary Jon Richards said: “The pay review body process is from a bygone era and should be axed. A modern NHS needs modern pay practices to keep and recruit the staff it needs.

“The health and care secretary says he wants to improve patient care, make the NHS more efficient and turn around its fortunes.

“The best way to start this off would be a complete break with the past. The Government should scrap the inefficient twin-track approach to NHS pay, save itself some money and focus on direct talks with unions instead.”

RCN general secretary Professor Nicola Ranger said: “Our members need action and clarity on their future now so we can rebuild the nursing profession, the NHS and modernise the way care is delivered.

“That is why we need to get round the table for meaningful discussions. We have taken this approach in the interests of nurses, the patients and communities we serve, and the NHS itself.”

Unite national officer for health Richard Munn said: “The PRB process is broken beyond repair. NHS staff have suffered substantial real-terms pay cuts for over a decade.

“This has created a huge recruitment and retention crisis. This is a direct result of staff being tens of thousands of pounds worse off in real terms.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We know how important it is to give certainty on 2025 to 2026 pay settlements as early as possible, which is why the pay setting process was started in September, the earliest it has been for years.

“We encourage all stakeholders in the pay setting process to provide evidence this year, as this enables the Pay Review Bodies to make the best possible recommendations.”