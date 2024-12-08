UK welcomes fall of Assad’s ‘barbaric regime’, says Starmer amid calls for peace

The UK welcomes the fall of Bashar Assad’s “barbaric regime” in Syria, the Prime Minister has said as he calls for the restoration of “peace and stability”.

Sir Keir Starmer called for all sides to protect civilians and ensure aid can reach the vulnerable as he responded to the overthrow of the Syrian regime.

Overnight on Sunday, a lightning rebel offensive seized control of Damascus, the Syrian capital, and president Mr Assad is reported to have fled.

The UK Government has been evacuating its citizens over the weekend before the situation reached a crisis point.

The Prime Minister said: “The developments in Syria in recent hours and days are unprecedented, and we are speaking to our partners in the region and monitoring the situation closely.

“The Syrian people have suffered under Assad’s barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure.

“Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored.

“We call on all sides to protect civilians and minorities, and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days.”