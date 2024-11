UK and France seek to put Ukraine in ‘strongest possible position into winter’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron discussed how best to support Ukraine as they met in Paris

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron discussed putting Ukraine in the “strongest possible position going into winter” as they met amid uncertainty over the future of US backing for Kyiv.

In a show of European solidarity days after Donald Trump’s election win, the two leaders held talks in Paris to mark Armistice Day and consider how best to continue supporting the wartorn country.

It comes amid suggestions that the UK and France could seek to persuade Joe Biden to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike into Russia before he leaves the White House.

Sir Keir Starmer during a breakfast with some of the British defence community at the British Ambassador’s residence in Paris on Monday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sir Keir met Mr Macron on Monday ahead of commemorations in Paris marking the end of the First World War, becoming the first British prime minister to attend the events since Winston Churchill in 1944.

“The leaders started by discussing the situation in Ukraine, including how best to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Turning to the Middle East, both underscored their deep concern at the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. They also reiterated the need for stability in the West Bank.

“Reflecting on the situation in the Channel, the Prime Minister set out his mission to disrupt and deter smuggling gangs across Europe, and the leaders strongly agreed on the importance of bearing down on illegal migration at every stage of a migrant’s journey.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.”

Defence Secretary John Healey earlier downplayed concerns that the incoming Trump administration could imperil Ukraine, insisting he expects US support for Kyiv to continue “for as along as it takes to prevail” over Moscow.

During his campaign, the president-elect has insisted he would find a solution to end the war “within a day” without explaining how he would do so, which some have interpreted to mean a peace on terms favourable to Moscow.

He has also expressed scepticism towards Nato, accusing European countries of free-riding on America.

But facing broadcasters on Monday morning, Mr Healey said he believed Washington would remain “steadfast” in its backing and would not turn away from the military bloc.

“As far as President Trump goes, he recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do, and I expect the US to remain alongside allies like the UK, standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over Putin’s invasion,” he told Sky News.

“I don’t expect the US to turn away from Nato. They recognise the importance of the alliance. They recognise the importance of avoiding further conflict in Europe.”

Downing Street refused to say whether Sir Keir Starmer believes Ukraine will be safe under a second Trump presidency, but added that it expected Washington to “remain alongside allies like the UK”.

“We’re not going to speculate on positions before the administration is in place. We always welcome sustained bipartisan support in the US or Ukraine, and that’s been key to our international efforts to support,” a Number 10 spokeswoman said.

“We expect the US to remain alongside allies like the UK in standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion.”

Donald Trump has said he would want to end the war in Ukraine ‘within a day’ without explaining how he would do so (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Trump has previously criticised Washington’s provision of tens of billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia, leading to fears that funding could wane under his second presidency.

At the weekend, Bryan Lanza, who worked on the Republican politician’s campaign, said his administration would be focused on resolving the conflict rather than helping Ukraine regain territory such as Crimea – though a spokesperson for the president-elect later distanced him from the remarks.

Downing Street said any peace talks should be “led by Ukraine.”

Asked whether the UK was looking to provide “as many arms as it can” before Mr Trump’s presidency, Number 10 said there was “no change” in that regard.

“We’ll be maintaining our position of continually stepping up,” a spokeswoman said.