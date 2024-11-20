Two women in hospital after bus roof ‘taken clean off’ in tree collision

The bus struck a tree while on its route through Dagenham

Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with a tree in Dagenham.

The crash occurred on Hedgemans Road at around 10am on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Images from the scene posted on social media appear to show the roof of the bus had been taken off.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found two injured women.

The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, and their injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing, the force added.

The bus crash happened in Dagenham (Stevie Fletcher/PA)

Police inquiries into the cause of the collision continue.

Stevie Fletcher, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the roof of the bus had been taken “clean off”.

She said: “I heard sirens and looked out of my window to see emergency services just up the road.

“I went to have a look and the bus roof had been taken clean off, apparently by a tree.

“A friend of mine was on that bus, she was on the lower deck.”