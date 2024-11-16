Two police forces investigating after woman found dead in car boot

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery

A woman’s body has been found in the boot of a car in east London, Northamptonshire Police have said.

Detectives said a murder inquiry has been launched into the “suspicious” discovery in Ilford.

Superintendent Steve Freeman said the woman, who has not been named but is from Corby in Northamptonshire, may have been the victim of a “targeted incident”.

The force was contacted on Wednesday by a member of the public concerned for the woman’s welfare.

Mr Freeman said: “Fast-track inquiries were made which sadly led to the discovery of a woman’s body inside the boot of a vehicle in the Ilford area of London.

“We are treating the death as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched.”

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team and the Metropolitan Police have been working on the case.

Mr Freeman added: “The investigation is ongoing and there will be continued police activity over the weekend in various locations, including Corby and Ilford.

“Although we believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public, extra patrols will be taking place in Corby in the coming days for reassurance purposes.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.