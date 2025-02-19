Two men arrested after 20-year-old stabbed to death

Officers were called to reports of an altercation in Bodney Road, Hackney

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of an altercation in Bodney Road, Hackney, at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was treated by London Ambulance Service but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men aged 23 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of murder later on Tuesday and remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall said: “Our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I am grateful to the people of Hackney for their patience while we conduct our inquiries, we know this is a distressing time for residents and they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“While we have made initial arrests, there is still work to be done to build a bigger picture, and our investigation is still in the early stages.”

Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage in the road from 5.30pm on Tuesday is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 5635/17FEB.

The death is the fifth fatal stabbing in London so far this year.

Four of the five victims have been adult males, and the other was 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa – who was stabbed around 27 times as he travelled home on a route 472 bus in Woolwich, south-east London, on January 7.

It comes as the Home Office announced a raft of anti-knife crime plans on Wednesday, including making retailers report bulk or suspicious sales to police, and increasing the jail sentence for selling weapons to children, or illegal blades such as zombie knives, to two years.

The proposals will be known as Ronan’s Law after Ronan Kanda, who was murdered in a case of mistaken identity by two boys who were able to buy knives without identity checks.