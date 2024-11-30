Two jailed for throwing objects during anti-immigration protest

Police officers outside Potters International Hotel in Aldershot during the protest

A man has been jailed for “hurling bikes” at a hotel housing asylum-seekers and a teenager has been sent to prison for throwing fireworks during an anti-immigration protest.

Joe Howell, 20, of Bareham Drive, Ash, Hampshire, and Alby Brannan, 18, of Winchester Road, Ash, both pleaded guilty to violent disorder after the demonstration outside Potters International Hotel in Aldershot, Hampshire, on July 31.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said that about 200 people were at the protest, where a minority of those involved became aggressive and started throwing objects at the hotel, banging on the doors and shouting racist abuse.

He said that Howell threw bikes at the hotel and banged on the doors, and Brannan threw fireworks.

Howell was jailed at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday for 22 months, and Brannan was jailed for 18 months.

Assistant Chief Constable Tara McGovern said: “We know that the majority of people who attended this protest in Aldershot were respectful, however Howell and Brannan were part of a smaller group that chose to act in an aggressive and intimidating manner.

“Their behaviour that day spiralled out of control and caused fear of violence to those inside the hotel and our officers. Our message is clear, this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I hope the sentences that Howell and Brannan received today highlight that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable. It is a clear message that these actions have consequences.

“This should serve as a warning to anyone else considering trying to bring mindless violence to our streets and that the minority who seek to cause disorder will face the full force of the law.”