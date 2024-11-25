Two Britons missing after tourist yacht sinks off Egypt coast

Rescuers wait on the beach of Marsa Alam, Egypt, after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea (AP)

Two Britons are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea off Egypt.

Consular support is being provided to “a number of British nationals and their families” after the vessel capsized south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, the UK Foreign Office said.

The Sea Story was carrying 44 people, including 31 foreign nationals from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland.

Twenty-eight people were saved by rescuers, Amr Hanafi, the governor of the Red Sea region said, with 16 people, including the two Britons and four Egyptians still missing.

(Press Association Images)

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs also said that it is “aware of this incident and is providing consular assistance” without revealing further details.

A spokesperson for travel trade organisation Abta said: “We have been in contact with our members to see if they had any customers on the ship affected by this incident.”

A distress call was made from the yacht shortly before dawn on Monday.

The vessel had left Marsa Alam for a five-day sailing.

Mr Hanafi said that according to those on board, a “high sea wave” hit the vessel and caused it to capsize in “about five or seven minutes”.

Some passengers were inside the cabins, “which is why they couldn’t get out of the boat”, his statement on Facebook said.

Mr Hanafi also ruled out that there was a technical defect to the ship, saying that all the required licences had been obtained for The Sea Story.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

The yacht was operated by Dive Pro Liveaboard, which is based in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

The company said it has no information on the matter.

Rescue operations are being co-ordinated by the Egyptian military and the Red Sea Governorate.

Armed forces aircraft were deployed above the scene as part of the response.

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists embarking on diving holidays, as it is near large areas with coral reefs.

Three Britons died in June last year when the diving boat they were on burst into flames off Marsa Alam.

The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault.