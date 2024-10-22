TV presenter Jimmy Doherty made a visiting professor at university

Broadcaster Jimmy Doherty has been made a visiting professor at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) after its merger with a college known for teaching agriculture.

Doherty, who alongside his friend Jamie Oliver hosted the Channel 4 cooking show Jamie And Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, said he “can’t wait to get started” in his new role.

The presenter, who has also starred on Jimmy’s Farm, added that he wants to “inspire the next generation of scientists, farmers and conservationists”.

Doherty said he has had the “incredible honour” of being Chancellor of Writtle University College in Essex.

He said he was “thrilled” that his connection with Writtle was continuing following its merger with ARU in February, when it became ARU Writtle, and his role within ARU’s new Writtle School of Agriculture, Animal and Environmental Sciences.

Jimmy Doherty has been made a visiting professor at Anglia Ruskin University (Chris radburn/PA)

“To be involved with Anglia Ruskin University is a real privilege,” he said.

“There are so many strong connections between the work that I do and the fantastic research and teaching taking place at ARU Writtle, so I can’t wait to get started in my new role of visiting professor, helping to inspire the next generation of scientists, farmers and conservationists.”

Doherty runs Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park in Wherstead near Ipswich alongside his wife, and has farmed there since 2002.

He studied animal biology and entomology at university.

In conjunction with Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park, ARU will run joint education and research projects, which includes plans for a new PhD studentship in conservation.

“Science is obviously really important in young people’s education but it’s vital to this region’s economy, bringing in billions of pounds in sectors like medicine, veterinary medicine, agriculture,” said Doherty.

“And also looking into the future of dealing with this climate crisis, it’s going to be the scientists that come up with the solutions.

Professor Laurie Butler, pro vice chancellor and dean of the Faculty of Science & Engineering at ARU, said: “We are immensely proud to be welcoming Jimmy Doherty to his new role within the university.

“Science and innovation have inspired Jimmy throughout his career journey, and we know that his knowledge, expertise and personal experiences will help to support and influence students across disciplines including the life sciences, animal behaviour, agriculture and conservation.”