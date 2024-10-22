Trump campaign files complaint against Labour for election ‘interference’

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has filed a complaint against the Labour Party for what it claims is “interference” in the US election.

A statement on DonaldJTrump.com on Tuesday night said that “The Trump-Vance Campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the Harris-Walz Campaign and the Labour Party of the United Kingdom for illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections”.

The linked complaint addressed to the Federal Election Commission refers to reports by The Telegraph newspaper with regards to people associated with Labour going to the US to campaign for Kamala Harris.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

It claims that reporting “surrounding the relationship between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party create a reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions”.

The letter also refers to a report in the Washington Post which claims that advice has been offered between the Labour Party and Ms Harris’ campaign, and other reporting regarding meetings between senior Labour staff and the Democratic campaign.

The complaint also references a social media post, which now appears to have been deleted, in which a Labour staff member appeared to have said there were “nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks” to swing states.

It is understood that trips have been organised in a personal capacity and accommodation has been arranged by volunteers for the Democrats.

Sir Keir Starmer met with Mr Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, during a trip to New York last month.

The Prime Minister visited Trump Tower for talks ahead of the US election, and said he wanted to meet Mr Trump face-to-face because “I’m a great believer in personal relationships on the world stage”.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.