Tributes paid to ‘good guy’ stabbed to death in east London

Police tape near the scene on Bodney Road in Hackney, east London

A man who was stabbed to death in east London has been described as a “good guy”.

Police have arrested two men, aged 23 and 25, on suspicion of murder over the attack in Bodney Road, Hackney on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old victim was treated by London Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, residents in the area paid tribute to the man, who was known locally as LD.

A man at the scene, who said he had known LD for years and was visibly upset, said he “loved him like a brother”.

He said: “He was a good guy, he knew everyone.

“He was not a trouble-maker in fact if there was trouble he would walk away.”

Locals said the man had family in Brighton, but lived in the area.

Police at the scene on Bodney Road in Hackney (Yui Mok/PA)

A woman who said she was a family friend told the PA news agency: “What did he do to be dead? He’s like a family friend to me. To me and my son. My son is at home. I can not even tell him that this boy is dead.”

She added: “The day before yesterday I saw him. He gave me a massive hug.

“Last night I cried all night when I found out it was him. That he’s dead.”

Neighbours near the scene were shocked to hear the news of a stabbing in their area.

A woman, who gave her name as Ms Johnson, said: “I have not seen this kind of thing. I always felt safe in this area.”

Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage in the road from 5.30pm on Tuesday is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 5635/17FEB.

The death is the fifth fatal stabbing in London so far this year.

Four of the five victims have been adult males, and the other was 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa – who was stabbed around 27 times as he travelled home on a route 472 bus in Woolwich, south-east London, on January 7.

It comes as the Home Office announced a raft of anti-knife crime plans on Wednesday, including making retailers report bulk or suspicious sales to police, and increasing the jail sentence for selling weapons to children, or illegal blades such as zombie knives, to two years.

The proposals will be known as Ronan’s Law after Ronan Kanda, who was murdered in a case of mistaken identity by two boys who were able to buy knives without identity checks.