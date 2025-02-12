UK

‘Traumatised’ lions rescued from Ukraine to arrive at UK ‘forever home’

The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent has raised £500,000 to create the Lion Rescue Centre for the five big cats.

Five traumatised lions rescued from Ukraine are due to arrive at a specially-built new ‘forever home’ in Kent next month
By Ben Mitchell, PA