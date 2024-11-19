Trains cancelled and snow warnings issued as cold snap settles across the UK

Motorists in England’s north have been put on notice and train services cancelled after severe weather warnings were issued across the UK.

The Met Office issued three yellow weather alerts for snow and ice covering the Midlands, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, north east Wales and sections of Northern Ireland.

National Rail warned the cold climate would impact various routes on the Northern Rail until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

Monday brought a very cold start for many, especially in northern Scotland. Here are the extremes 👇 pic.twitter.com/5HdCGNWiaK — Met Office (@metoffice) November 19, 2024

Impacted areas included the Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield, and also between Halifax and Hebden Bridge and Hull.

Mersey Rail issued an alert warning passengers that due to the potential of snow and ice covering tracks, the first service on each line in north west England would run without customers to ensure conditions could be checked.

Travellers were advised to check their local rail app or social media and plan their journeys ahead.

National Highways have issued an amber severe weather alert for snow in the North East and North West regions of the country from today (Tuesday 19th November) until 10:00. Visit our Travel Alerts page for full details – https://t.co/aVxQ0AwS7I…@metoffice pic.twitter.com/3LtnEvQWze — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) November 19, 2024

Dan Suri, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night. The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️ Snow and ice across parts of northern England, Wales and the Midlands Valid until Tuesday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950 Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/UhZCuAsR7N — Met Office (@metoffice) November 18, 2024

Motorists were also put on high alert, with the National Highways issuing an amber severe snow alert for roads across the North East and North West of the country. Road users were advised to take extra care and avoid the area if possible.

Impacted roads included the M26 between J21-J23, the M1 at Leeds and Sheffield and the M56 at Manchester.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season this week.

The amber warning covers the east and north of England, midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday.

Charity Age UK warned that the conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather.

“Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”

Snow begins to fall in Lee Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the charity was worried that the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused many older people to be “extra fearful” about turning on their heating this winter.

“With high energy bills and food prices it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on an older person’s health, especially if they are already trying to manage existing illnesses,” she said.

Ms Abrahams said it is “vital” that older people stay “fit, warm and well if they can” by having hot food and drinks throughout the day, wrapping up warm and sleeping with the windows closed.

A yellow snow and ice warning is currently in place until 10am on Tuesday covering Northern Ireland.

(PA Graphics/Press Association Images)

Another yellow alert is in place until 10am on Wednesday, covering areas in Scotland, and a third lasts until 11am on Tuesday covering areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the north of England.

Within affected areas, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice.