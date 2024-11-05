Train safety system failed before fatal crash, investigators say

A system that helps train wheels grip tracks failed on a train involved in a fatal crash in mid-Wales

An automated system that helps train wheels grip tracks failed on a train involved in a fatal crash in mid-Wales on October 21, investigators said.

Hoses fitted to the Transport for Wales (TfW) train to discharge sand when wheels slide during braking were “blocked”, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The train was travelling at between 15-24mph when it collided head-on with another TfW train travelling at around 6mph.

Passenger David Tudor Evans, 66, died and four other people were seriously injured.

Emergency workers at the scene after the collision involving two trains (Ian Cooper/PA)

Eleven more people sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

Both trains involved in the crash were two-carriage class 158 units.

The train with the failed sanding system was travelling west to Aberystwyth.

It was supposed to stop inside a loop to allow an eastbound train to pass on the single track.

Initial analysis of the on-board data recorder shows the driver applied the brakes as the train neared the loop, during which time the wheels began to slide.

Around 40 seconds later, the driver made an emergency brake demand, which remained in place until the crash.

The train passed through the loop and rejoined the single line, sliding for around 900 metres downhill before the collision occurred.