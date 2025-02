Three Britons remain in hospital in New Zealand after fatal quad-cycle collision

The accident happened on Puruatanga Road in the town of Martinborough

Three British people remain in hospital in a stable condition after a fourth was killed in a collision between a four-seater quad-cycle and a car in New Zealand, police said.

Martinborough police said the incident occurred at about 10.45am on Thursday on Puruatanga Road in the town of Martinborough, located on New Zealand’s North Island.

One victim died at the scene, while three others suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

In a statement on Saturday, a New Zealand Police spokesman said: “At this time three people remain in hospital in a stable condition.

“New Zealand Police is working with the British High Commission in NZ on this matter, including with efforts to contact family members of the people affected.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told the PA news agency on Friday: “Our team in New Zealand have provided advice on bereavement abroad after one British person died and three others were seriously injured in Martinborough.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

Indi Bikes Martinborough owner Wayde Mines told local news outlet Stuff his business hired the four-seater quadricycle to two couples visiting the area known for its vineyards.

On its website, Indi Bikes Martinborough advertises a selection of bikes ranging from single-seaters to six-seaters, with the four-seater costing about £72 for an all-day hire.

Shayne Hammond, general manager of Poppies Winery, which is located near the crash site, said the situation was “horrifically sad”.

He told public broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ): “You can’t express the sadness. Everyone’s hurting and a couple of the guys are definitely struggling.”

Mr Hammond said touring the wineries in the area on foot and by bike was very popular, adding the speed limit on the road may need to be reduced “because the use of that road has changed in the last 10, 20 years”.

“We can never allow (this) to happen again so we’ve got to find simple solutions to achieve that,” he said.

A police spokesperson told RNZ on Friday: “There have been no significant crashes of note in the last year on that stretch, except for yesterday’s.

“No issues have been raised with or by Waka Kotahi (the New Zealand transport agency) or council in relation to this stretch of the road in the last two years.”