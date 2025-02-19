Tesco fixes online shopping basket glitch

Tesco apologised to customers after a website glitch meant that they were unable to checkout

Tesco said it has fixed an issue that had left some customers unable to complete their online shopping because of a glitch on its website and app.

Hundreds of Tesco customers reported issues earlier on Wednesday, leaving them unable to complete online grocery orders when large numbers of items were suddenly marked as unavailable in their basket.

The retailer said it has now fixed the issue and apologised to customers over the incident.

“We have fixed an issue that prevented some customers adding items to their online shopping baskets earlier today,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

“All customers can now update their baskets as normal. We are really sorry for the inconvenience.”

In an earlier statement, the supermarket said it was aware of a “technical issue” with some customers’ online baskets but has not specified what caused the incident.

Earlier in the day, many shoppers had taken to social media to complain about the issue, with even basic items including fruit and vegetables said to be affected.

Shoppers reported being able to add items to their online baskets as normal, but would later be alerted that dozens of products were suddenly no longer available when reviewing their basket before checking out.

In some cases, Tesco customers were reporting 20 or more items in the online shop being impacted by the apparent glitch.

The supermarket, which is Britain’s largest grocer, responded to a number of customers on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, asking for customer details so it could look into individual complaints.

According to service status website Downdetector, users first began reporting problems with the Tesco website at around 9.30am on Wednesday morning, and it has received more than 200 reports of problems with the firm’s website and app since then.