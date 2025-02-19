Tesco customers hit by online shopping glitch

Users have reported large numbers of items suddenly being marked as unavailable in their basket, despite being listed as available on the firm’s website and app

Hundreds of Tesco customers have reported issues with the supermarket’s website and app, leaving them unable to complete online grocery orders.

Users have reported large numbers of items suddenly being marked as unavailable in their basket, despite being listed as available on the firm’s website and app.

Many have taken to social media to complain of the issue, with even basic items including fruit and vegetables said to be affected by the issue.

Shoppers reported being able to add items to their online baskets as normal, but would later be alerted that dozens of products were suddenly no longer available when reviewing their basket before checking out.

In some cases, Tesco customers were reporting 20 or more items in the online shop being impacted by the apparent glitch.

The supermarket, which is Britain’s largest grocer, has responded to a number of customers on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, asking for customer details so it can look into individual complaints, but has not yet confirmed any issue with their website or app.

According to service status website Downdetector, users first began reporting problems with the Tesco website at around 9.30am on Wednesday morning, and it has received over 200 reports of problems with the firm’s website and app since then.

Tesco has been approached for comment.