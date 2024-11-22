Tennis champion Jamie Murray ‘very proud’ to receive honorary degree

The sportsman follows in the footsteps of his brother Andy and mother Judy who are both honorary graduates of the University of Stirling

Jamie Murray has said it was “particularly special” to return to the place where his tennis journey began to receive an honorary degree.

The tennis champion was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Stirling in recognition of his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis, at its winter graduation ceremony on Friday.

He has now followed in the footsteps of his brother Andy and mother Judy who are both honorary graduates of the university.

Jamie Murray, a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Davis Cup winner and former doubles world number one, grew up in nearby Dunblane, where he was coached by his mother.

He picked up his degree at the Scottish National Tennis Centre, where he and his brother both trained, as it served as the graduation hall for the University of Stirling’s ceremony on Friday.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I’m very proud to receive an honorary degree from the University of Stirling and it is particularly special to me to be in the hall which normally serves as the National Tennis Centre – a place where I started my tennis journey.

“I have fond memories of playing here and learning new skills as a young boy, and to be back to share this day with so many others who have experienced the power of sport to change and improve lives is incredible.

“It is an honour to be recognised by Scotland’s University for Sporting Excellence.”

He collected his degree along with more than 400 other graduates.

Entrepreneur and businessman Stanley Morrice also became an honorary graduate on Friday.

Mr Morrice, from Fraserburgh, in Aberdeenshire, has been recognised for his services to Scottish food, drink and agriculture.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Stirling, said: “Graduation is always a special occasion for the university – a time to celebrate with our graduates and their families and friends, and an opportunity to recognise the hard work and academic achievements of our students.

“We are proud to welcome two distinguished honorary graduates to our alumni community.

“Jamie and Stanley have each made a lasting impact on their sectors, and society. As such, they are excellent role models for our graduating students.”