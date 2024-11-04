Teenagers shout ‘tackle the prince’ as William joins them for touch rugby

The Prince of Wales heard the cry “tackle the prince” when he challenged a group of teenagers to a game of touch rugby near Cape Town.

William joined former South Africa rugby internationals he called “legends” to take on the fast-footed schoolchildren from townships benefiting from a sporting project founded by ex-England rugby star Jason Leonard.

The prince has begun a four-day visit to South Africa to promote his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony being hosted in Cape Town, and attend a range of events highlighting his environmental project, young African environmentalists and the fight against the illegal wildlife trade.

Earlier, when he met a group of young climate change activists, he told them: “All of you in this room are future change-makers, you’re the leaders, you’re the people going to make the difference going forwards.”

The Prince of Wales meets former Springboks player Tendai Mtawarira (Aaron Chown/PA)

On the school rugby pitch the future king played with former Springboks Joel Stransky and Tendai Mtawarira, nicknamed “The Beast”, who joked about his last meeting with William – when he wore just a towel.

“You’re still as big as you were – bigger,” William said after shaking hands with the imposing ex-player, and the group laughed when they reminisced about meeting in a changing room.

Mtawarira, now an entrepreneur who runs his own charitable foundation, said later that William met the South African players after they beat Wales to win the Prince William Cup more than a decade ago.

“He came into the changing room and I was only dressed in my towel and I shook his hand, and I said it was nice to shake your hand now I’m fully dressed as opposed to half naked,” he said, laughing.

The Prince of Wales takes part in a rugby coaching session with local schoolchildren (Aaron Chown/PA)

Leonard hosted the visit and introduced William to groups of teenage boys and girls being coached as part of his Atlas Foundation, operating in 19 countries, which uses rugby to help disadvantaged children.

William seemed keen to get his hands on the ball, and joined The Beast on a team that bravely tried to pass their way past the youngsters from Ocean View Secondary School in Ocean View, as one young player shouted “tackle the prince”.

At one point two teenagers grabbed William, stopping him in his tracks and leaving him laughing, and later The Beast playfully shoved a scrum back and allowed the prince to run in for an unopposed try.