Support staff at university call for strike action over proposed pension changes

Support staff at a Scottish university have “emphatically” called for strikes in response to potential pension changes, a union has said.

Unite Scotland said on Tuesday that 94% of the staff employed at the University of Strathclyde had backed industrial action.

Employees represented by Unite include facilities workers such as technicians, cleaners and security.

They also include maintenance workers – including plumbers, joiners and electricians – and all backed industrial action.

The workers are part of the Strathclyde Pension Fund (SPF), and say they are at risk of losing thousands of pounds each year – accusing their employer of moving them on to a worse-off pension scheme.

Workers say the university’s reason for doing so is because it wants to access a pension surplus of almost £100 million.

The development comes despite what Unite described as a “cynical” last-minute attempt by the university on the eve of the ballot result to amend its initial pension proposals without consulting the union.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the University of Strathclyde have emphatically backed strike action.

“Pensions are deferred wages which our members contribute towards over many years for their retirement.

“The university’s shameful cash grab from our hard-working members’ pension pots will be vigorously resisted.

“Strathclyde University workers will have Unite’s full support in defence of their pensions.”

The union claimed the university does not need to make the changes because it made a surplus of £46.8 million in 2023 from an income of £487.4 million.

Balloters also said the university has large reserves, holding net assets of £402.8 million in 2023, as well as an additional £142.7 million in cash.

They said the university also has strong liquidity, with £360.7 million of its net assets being unrestricted, meaning they are not locked up and can be used in the event of any temporary financial downturn.

They also said the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Jim McDonald, earned a salary of £401,000 in 2023, with a further £3 million paid to the rest of the university’s executive team.

Unite said strike dates will be announced in the near future, but that the university has a chance to scrap the proposed changes in order to avoid them.

Alison MacLean, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said: “The University of Strathclyde has refused to meaningfully consult with us throughout this dispute.

“The cynical attempt to change their initial punitive pension proposal on the eve of the ballot result will be seen for exactly what it is by our members.

“The facts remain that there is a pension surplus of £100 million and any changes could leave some workers thousands of pounds worse-off every year.

“The university has an opportunity to bin its proposals and if they want to genuinely explore ways of improving its short-term financial position then Unite is willing to discuss ways to do this including tackling eye-watering executive pay.”

A spokesman for the University of Strathclyde said: “Having engaged in extensive consultation over many months, we are disappointed with the outcome of the ballot, which the trade union chose to undertake after they withdrew from the collective consultation process.

“Following further consultation with our staff we have recently shared an enhanced pension proposal.

“The university remains committed to providing an excellent pension provision to its staff.

“A decision regarding the proposed change of pension provider has not yet been made.”