Submariners recall Queen delivering them tea and biscuits at palace reception

Submariners reminisced over the Queen delivering them tea and biscuits as she and the King hosted around 400 UK armed forces personnel at Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla greeted scores of representatives, from a range of military branches they have connections with, at separate receptions on Tuesday evening, and both of them were seen laughing and chatting with groups.

The King hosted around 340 people, including members of Number 30 Commando – a unit proposed by James Bond creator Ian Fleming, and his eyes were said to have “lit up” at the mention of the author.

The King meeting guests at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Submariners from HMS Astute spoke with Camilla about how she sent tea and shortbread to their 135-strong crew last year, Warrant Officer Danny Manifold told reporters.

He said: “They were really well received on board.

“She writes at least once a year to us.

“Everyone really knows that she’s really involved.”

He said the Queen met the submarine’s caterers and handed over the English breakfast tea and shortbread.

Camilla paid a visit to HMS Astute in 2020 at a Scottish naval base to mark the 10th anniversary of the submarine’s commissioning.

Camilla on HMS Astute at HM Naval Base Clyde (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She apologised then that she was unable to shake crew members’ hands, due to the coronavirus pandemic – and thanked them “from the bottom of my heart” for their service.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Armstrong, from the UK Commando Force, described his conversation with the King on Tuesday as “really special”.

“It means a great deal to us… that we have moments to share like this with the King,” he said.

He told Charles how he was part of Number 30 Commando, adding: “He was obviously familiar with Ian Fleming. His eyes lit up a little bit when we talked about that connection.”

The King is the head of the armed forces and both he and the Queen have several affiliations with various branches of the military.