‘Strong’ turnout on first day of sixth form college teachers strike, union says

Daniel Kebede said further strike action could take place

There has been a “strong turnout” of sixth form college teachers on the first day of strikes in a pay dispute, the largest education union in the UK has said.

National Education Union (NEU) teacher members across 32 non-academised sixth form colleges in England began a series of walkouts in a fight for an above-inflation pay increase.

Teachers joined picket lines at colleges across England, including Birmingham and London, on Thursday, and more strikes are planned on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “Today’s strong turnout shows the strength of feeling amongst our members at this clearly farcical situation.”

The union leader warned that further strike action could take place in the months to come if the Labour Government fails to resolve the dispute for teachers in non-academised colleges in England.

More than 2,000 members of the NEU who work in non-academised sixth form colleges in England are eligible to take part in the series of strikes.

The Government announced in July that teachers and leaders in England will receive a fully funded 5.5% pay rise this year.

Although academised sixth form colleges have been guaranteed funding to implement the pay award, this is not the case for sixth form colleges which are not academised, the NEU said.

The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) is seeking a judicial review of the Government’s decision to give funding to schools for the 5.5% pay rise for teachers but not to colleges.

Mr Kebede, who will address a rally outside the Department for Education (DfE) headquarters in London on Thursday, said: “No teacher wants to take strike action.

“However, in the face of the failure by Government to match the funding for a comparable pay award to the 5.5% pay deal seen elsewhere in academised sixth form colleges and schools, they have been left with no choice.

“Government needs to resolve this matter for the benefit of our members and all teachers who work in non-academised colleges. There needs to be no doubt that failure to do so will result in further action.”

He added: “We stand willing to find a resolution to our dispute, but our members will not hesitate to fight on if Government continue to avoid responsibility for the situation.

“There is no pay justice without the same pay deal applying to all.”

A DfE spokesman said: “Ensuring people have the skills they need for the future is crucial to this Government’s number one mission to grow the economy.

“We recognise the vital role that further education, including sixth form colleges, play in this.

“Sixth form colleges are responsible for the setting of appropriate pay for their workforce and for managing their own industrial relations.

“The October Budget provided an additional £300 million revenue funding for further education to ensure young people are developing the skills this country needs.

“The department will set out in due course how this funding will be distributed.”