Starmer welcomes president of Indonesia to Downing Street

The Prime Minister has welcomed the Indonesian president to Downing Street.

Sir Keir Starmer greeted Prabowo Subianto outside Number 10 on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Subianto, who was inaugurated last month, saw the Prime Minister earlier this week at the G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil.

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia to No 10 on Thursday (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Keir told Mr Subianto there is lots they can do together strategically ahead of their bilateral meeting.

The Prime Minister said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome you here.

“I saw you earlier this week but it is fantastic to have you here at Downing Street.”

Mr Subianto said it was a great honour to be welcomed to Number 10.

Sir Keir arrived back in the UK on Wednesday after being in Brazil earlier this week.