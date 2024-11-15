Starmer to laud ‘path of change’ in Wales in first Welsh Labour conference as PM

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, with First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan, addressing staff during a visit to Airbus in Broughton

Sir Keir Starmer will hail a “path of change” with Labour governments in Wales and Westminster as he gives his first address to the Welsh Labour conference as Prime Minister.

He will confirm that a £160 million investment zone in Wrexham and Flintshire will be going live in 2025 in what he will call another essential step towards the change Wales voted for in July.

Labour won 27 out of 32 Parliamentary seats in Wales in the general election, wiping out the Conservatives, who now have no MPs in Wales.

During a visit to Airbus in North Wales on Friday with First Minister Eluned Morgan, Sir Keir said it was a “game changer” to have Labour governments in both Wales and Westminster.

He will say on Saturday that communities in Wales and across the UK are ready for an exciting new era, with “Labour Wales and Labour Britain” pulling in the same direction once more and serving the people of Wales with the “full force of our union”.

Baroness Morgan, who took over as the leader of Welsh Labour in August, will tout the “power in partnership” between two Labour governments working together to deliver for the people of Wales.

She is expected to announce £22 million to tackle NHS waiting lists in Wales, in addition to £28 million already pledged.

The Prime Minister will also call the Budget allocation for Wales unveiled last month “a record figure”.

He will say: “£21 billion for Wales next year – a record figure. That is the path of change. £1.7 billion extra through the Barnett Formula – that is the path of change.

“More money for Welsh schools and hospitals, more investment in Welsh potential and pride, £88 million for city and growth deals, £1 billion for aerospace, benefiting companies like Airbus, which I visited yesterday in Broughton, and a new hydrogen future in Milford Haven.”

He is also expected to say that he will “defend our decisions in the Budget all day long”.

Farmers unhappy with the changes to inheritance tax unveiled in the Budget will, meanwhile, carry out a protest to coincide with the conference.

They will be escorted by police as they set off on tractors from Llandudno and end at Venue Cymru, where the conference is being held.

The protest organisers, Digon yw Digon, said: “Enough is enough. Our Government isn’t working or listening to us.

“This is an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers and rural communities.

“We call on everyone to attend in solidarity — whether by walking, driving, or bringing agricultural vehicles such as tractors, slurry tankers, lorries, or 4x4s with trailers.”