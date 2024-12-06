Starmer says targets will ‘inject ambition’ into UK

The Prime Minister has said his targets for change will “inject ambition back into Britain” as he is set to meet regional leaders across the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer is due to meet leaders from the devolved nations and Ireland at the British-Irish council meeting in Edinburgh on Friday, where they will discuss climate change and the net-zero transition.

The talks are expected to cover the opportunity clean power presents for the economy and how to share best practice across the British Isles.

Sir Keir set out six “milestones” on Thursday – targets that he said would allow the public to “hold our feet to the fire” on the missions he set for himself before the election.

These include the target to have “at least 95%” clean power generation by 2030, which prompted accusations that Sir Keir had watered down his plan to completely decarbonise the power grid by that year.

The Prime Minister also confirmed Labour’s pre-election target of building 1.5 million homes in England over the course of this Parliament and set out a new pledge of fast-tracking decisions on 150 infrastructure projects.

He said he would face down nimbys and naysayers to drive through his planning changes.

Our Plan for Change will deliver for working people across the country. pic.twitter.com/YozLCjsqm4 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 5, 2024

Writing in The Times on Friday, he said he welcomed anticipated arguments with local authorities opposing plans to build.

He wrote: “I know some councils have come out this week to challenge our plans for housing reform. I always knew there would be resistance to our planning reform.

“Let me say this — I won’t shy from this argument. In fact, I welcome it.

“Where there are blockers putting the brakes on, it’s a sign you are delivering real change.”

He described plans to boost infrastructure and housing as a “new golden era of building”.

“We’ll inject ambition back into Britain. Let’s get on with building that better future,” he wrote.

The six “milestones” to measure the Government’s progress in delivering Sir Keir’s plan for change also include ensuring that 92% of patients waited no longer than 18 weeks for NHS treatment, providing a named police officer for every neighbourhood, and having 75% of children start school with a good level of development.

He also promised to deliver higher living standards by the next election.