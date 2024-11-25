Starmer said children will have ‘better Christmas’ as he backs festive appeal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed the Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal and said children will have a ‘better Christmas because of it’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed one of the UK’s largest Christmas appeals and said families will have a “better Christmas because of it”.

The Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas charity aims to raise money to help disadvantaged children, young people and their families who face poverty, illness and neglect, or those living with additional needs.

It also aims to ensure every child receives a present on Christmas Day as members of the public can donate money or give gifts and other essential items to their local Cash for Kids drop-off points.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously helped to pack boxes of Christmas supplies for the elderly during a visit to Hadston House (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir spoke about the importance of the charity on Bauer Media-owned Greatest Hits Radio, one of the radio stations supporting the appeal.

The Labour leader said: “Campaigns such as Mission Christmas are so important – and I’d like to thank everyone involved in it not just this year but every year.

“There will be lots of families and children in particular who will have a better Christmas, a brilliant Christmas, because of it.”

Other Bauer Media radio stations supporting the charity include Hit Radio, Magic Radio and Absolute Radio.

The charity is expecting a record number of requests for help as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact families across the UK.

Governing bodies, such as social services, general practitioners and teachers, charities or community organisations can send applications for children to ensure they receive support and a gift this festive period.

So far, the charity has received applications for more than 291,000 children amounting to more than the total number it helped during last year’s appeal.

In 2023, the Mission Christmas appeal collected more than £17.4 million in gifts and cash donations, which were given to 290,604 children and young people.

For more information about how to donate visit https://www.cashforkids.org.uk/mission or a £10 donation can be made by texting ‘MISSION’ to 70910 which allows the Cash for Kids team to buy a gift using the monetary donation.