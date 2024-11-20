Southport misinformation ‘turbo charged’ by foreign bots online

Police had revealed that dealing with the summer disorder has cost £31.7million to date

The spread of misinformation during the post-Southport riots was “turbo-charged” by foreign bots, the police officer in charge of UK counter-terrorism has said.

Matt Jukes also hit out at “unhelpful” domestic commentators who know that police cannot release certain information during ongoing court proceedings but present that as conspiracy.

The latest figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council show policing disorder over the summer cost £31.7million.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is among those who have claimed there has been a cover-up over the Southport murders.

So far 1,590 people have been arrested, of whom 17% were children aged 17 or under.

Speaking to journalists at a policing conference in Westminster on Wednesday, Mr Jukes said: “The vast majority of that messaging, which was problematic online, was domestic, driven by people who lived in our communities, who were stoking fear in those communities.

“But we have seen that turbo-charged by bots online. And so as we were tracking the amount of traffic, hateful traffic, during the 24-hour period across the days, we would see tremendous spikes as around midnight, bots kicked in.

“And we would just see that the amplification, automation of that reach of those messages which were at times hateful, at times misinformation.”

Some of the bots are thought to have been based in Russia.

A small percentage of the arrests linked to the disorder were for online offences, while the rest were for disorder or violence in real life.

Mr Jukes went on: “There’s a legend which has emerged that the thought police were out arresting hundreds and hundreds of people for having opinions.

“And the reality is the hundreds and hundreds of people who were arrested were arrested because of their suspected involvement in violence, criminal damage, direct harms in communities.”

He also hit out at commentators online who have claimed information has been covered up about the Southport investigation.

“We do need responsible commentators,” Mr Jukes said. “It is unhelpful when people who I suspect fully well know what the constraints are on reporting during ongoing legal proceedings, point to limited disclosures or limits on what can be said as evidence of cover up and conspiracy.”

He also called on social media platforms to take responsibility for misinformation.

“One of the driving groups in relation to disorder during the summer was 10,000 plus people on Telegram, a company which has got, I believe, 900 million users, and have only recently got in the region of 100 staff,” Mr Jukes said.

“So there is a need for responsible investment by governments in law enforcement, by governments in regulators, and by people who make billions out of the information environment.”