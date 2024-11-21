SNP’s Stephen Flynn steps back from decision to pursue both MSP and MP jobs

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has gone back on an announcement that he would be pursuing a dual mandate as an MSP and MP simultaneously.

Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, announced earlier in November that he would also run for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat at the 2026 Holyrood election – a seat which is already held by SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll.

It would mean that if he had won, his Holyrood and Westminster constituencies would overlap.

Mr Flynn said he would remain an MP for Aberdeen South up until the next general election, and said he would not take two salaries despite working both jobs.

He previously wrote in the Press & Journal newspaper that his reasons for wanting to become an MSP were because he did not “want to sit out the upcoming battles that our city, shire and country face in Holyrood”.

Mr Flynn added: “In my mind, it is clear that we are at a crucial junction in our nation’s story.

“As (Scotland’s First Minister) John Swinney rebuilds the SNP and refocuses his government, I feel that I can contribute towards the next chapter and help build the case for independence.

“And, in doing so, I’ll aim to be as unashamed as always in putting Aberdeen and Scotland first.”

However, on Thursday evening Mr Flynn announced he “got this one wrong” and would no longer be pursuing both jobs.

He said: “Hands up, I’ve got this one wrong and won’t be pursuing a dual mandate.

“My aim to save the public purse from unnecessary strain by potentially overlapping the role of an MP and an MSP for a short period until the next general election was genuine in its intent – but doing it for the right reasons doesn’t change the fact that I got it wrong.

SNP MSP Ivan McKee had said ‘the idea that you can do both those jobs and give them due attention is not sustainable’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“My motivation and central belief remains that Holyrood, as the heart of Scottish democracy, is the democratic platform that will drive the route to an independent Scotland.

“All of us in the independence movement share that common cause and want to be part of that story.

“Alongside all SNP members, I now look forward to assessing the new candidate selection rules that my party will put in place.”

It comes after Mr Flynn faced backlash and warnings over the move.

On Thursday morning, public finance minister and SNP MSP Ivan McKee spoke on BBC Radio Scotland, where he praised his colleague’s talent, but cautioned against working both jobs.

He said: “I think double-jobbing – working as an MP and an MSP – isn’t sustainable.

“I’ve got a full-time job as an MSP and a minister, I gave up work that I had, a consultancy and a directorship that I had that was paid work.

“I didn’t need to give it up when I came into Parliament, (but) I recognised that this was a full-time job that needs a full-time commitment.”

Asked if Mr Flynn should resign his Westminster seat – which overlaps with a portion of the constituency he was seeking at Holyrood – Mr McKee said: “I think Stephen’s got huge talent, he’s got a lot to offer to the party and the country in the years to come.

“I think you’ll know that the SNP is one of the most democratic parties, where members can stand to challenge sitting MSPs, and that applies to all of us.

“There was quite a number of those challenges in the last cycle, and that’s to be welcomed.

“Stephen has got every right to stand in a vacant seat or challenge another sitting member, of course he can, but as I say, I think the idea that you can do both those jobs and give them due attention is not sustainable.”

The Scottish Conservatives branded the move a “humiliating U-turn”.

Deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “This is a humiliating U-turn for Stephen Flynn.

“His plans were typical of arrogant SNP politicians who think there should be one rule for them and another for everyone else.

“However, even people in his own party saw right through his rank hypocrisy and made their feelings known.

“The public deserve better than nationalists prioritising their own career options, rather than addressing what Scots are really concerned about.”