SNP Westminster leader announces bid to become an MSP

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has announced his bid to become an MSP at the next Holyrood election

The SNP’s Westminster leader has submitted an application to stand for the party at the next Scottish Parliament election but, if elected, also plans to remain an MP.

Writing in the Press and Journal newspaper, Stephen Flynn said he hopes to be joined by current and former colleagues at Westminster in aiming to become an MSP at the 2026 election.

He said that if elected he plans to remain the MP for Aberdeen South until the next general election but would not take two salaries.

He wrote: “I’m chucking my bonnet in the ring. I will be seeking my party’s nomination to be their candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

“Why? Well, it’s simple really. I don’t want to sit out the upcoming battles that our city, shire and country face in Holyrood.”

He added: “In my mind, it is clear that we are at a crucial junction in our nation’s story.

“As John Swinney rebuilds the SNP and refocuses his government, I feel that I can contribute towards the next chapter and help build the case for independence.

“And, in doing so, I’ll aim to be as unashamed as always in putting Aberdeen and Scotland first.”

The deadline for applications to be considered for selection as an SNP candidate for the Holyrood 2026 election closed on Monday.

Mr Flynn told the Press and Journal it “didn’t fill him with any great delight” to go up against sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll for selection to the constituency.

Ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections, the SNP changed internal rules to require MPs to resign their seat at Westminster to fight for selection to Holyrood.

This led to then-MP Joanna Cherry pulling out of the selection contest for the Edinburgh Central seat, and at the time she said the rule change “hobbled” her in her Holyrood selection bid.

SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is seeking a seat at Holyrood (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Mr Flynn told the Press and Journal he believes party rules are “election-specific”.

He wrote: “I will not take a second parliamentary income. This is personal for me, it’s about Scotland’s future, and that is much more valuable than any salary on offer.

“Nevertheless, I’m not blind to the fact that I will have to box smarter and work even harder. Others have done it in the past, not least Alex Salmond and John Swinney, and I’m positive about the prospect of walking the path they previously trod.

“Finally, I also hope not to be alone on a potential path to Holyrood. Some of my current and former colleagues in Westminster, as well as many outwith the world of politics, will hopefully be aiming for elected office in Edinburgh. And that can only be a good thing.”