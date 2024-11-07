Sir John Nott, defence secretary during Falklands War, dies aged 92

Sir John Nott, the defence secretary during the Falklands War, has died aged 92.

The senior Conservative twice offered his resignation to Margaret Thatcher after the Argentinian invasion of the South Atlantic islands in 1982 but she refused to accept it, instead keeping him in place for the bloody but successful liberation operation.

Apart from the war, the most memorable moment of his political career was storming out of a TV interview with broadcaster Sir Robin Day later in 1982.

RIP my beloved father, John Nott, protector, politician, farmer, me. pic.twitter.com/XSQ4bBLU9A — Sasha Swire (@SashaSwire) November 6, 2024

During questions on defence spending, he lost his temper when Sir Robin asked why people should listen to a “transient, here today and, if I may say so, gone tomorrow politician” rather than veteran Royal Navy chiefs pushing for more cash.

Sir John stood up and tetchily removed his microphone, muttering: “I’m sorry. I’m fed up with this interview. Really, it’s ridiculous.”

Sir Robin immediately expressed fears that attempts might be made to prevent the aborted interview from being shown.

Sir John Nott was defence secretary during the Falklands War (Martin Cleaver/PA)

However, a PA news agency reporter who was sitting in on the interview rushed out and filed the story, which was then running on the wires within minutes of the walk-out – ensuring that any attempt to stifle the interview was by then impossible.

Sir John was educated at Kings Mead School, Seaford, Bradfield College and Trinity College Cambridge.

He served as a regular with the 2nd Gurkha Rifles as a lieutenant and saw service during the Malayan emergency from 1952 to 1956 before going to Cambridge where he read law and economics and became president of the Cambridge Union

Margaret Thatcher with John Nott behind her in Downing Street (PA/PA)

He was elected to Parliament as MP for St Ives in 1966 and served in the Thatcher Cabinet as trade secretary until 1981 and then defence secretary until 1983.

His daughter, the writer Sasha Swire, the wife of Tory peer Lord Swire, said: “RIP my beloved father, John Nott, protector, politician, farmer, me.

Sir John also had two sons – composer Julian, who wrote the Peppa Pig theme music, and William who worked in the oil industry.

John Nott was an inspiring Defence Secretary and politician who stood up, alongside Margaret Thatcher, to aggression. His resolute determination to free British sovereign territory from tyranny is as important today as it was during the Falklands conflict. My condolences go to… https://t.co/aOFvmdmCIG — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) November 6, 2024

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “John Nott was an inspiring defence secretary and politician who stood up, alongside Margaret Thatcher, to aggression.

“His resolute determination to free British sovereign territory from tyranny is as important today as it was during the Falklands conflict.

“My condolences go to his family and loved ones at this sad time.”