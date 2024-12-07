Single ticket holder bags Saturday’s £7.3 million Lotto jackpot

Players have been urged to check their tickets

A single ticket holder has won the £7.3 million jackpot prize in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

Three more players bagged £1 million each in the draw, and people have been urged to check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 12, 14, 26, 35 and 42 while the bonus number was 18.

The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers to take home the £7,389,095 sum while three players matched five of the numbers plus the bonus ball to become millionaires.

Set of balls 10 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will be £2 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “Amazing news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.3m Lotto jackpot.

“This exciting news comes after a very lucky November for Lotto players, with three jackpot winners across the month.

“Let’s see if December turns out to be even luckier.”

No players matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

However, 10 ticket holders won £13,000 each after they managed to match four numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 08, 13, 25 and 29 while the Thunderball was 12.

No-one matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize but 17 players matched all five regular numbers to take home £5,000.