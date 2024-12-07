Second person killed in Storm Darragh after tree falls on car

Part of a fallen tree which hit a car on Greenbank Road in Liverpool during Storm Darragh

A second person has died in Storm Darragh after a man was killed by a tree falling onto in his car.

The storm brought gusts of 93mph to some parts of the country, with millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

West Midlands Police said the latest victim was killed when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Benjamin Parsons, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time, and his next of kin have been informed.”

The road was closed with drivers urged to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day, a man died after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen vehicle on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Very sadly, this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”