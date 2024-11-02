Scottish parties weigh in on Kemi Badenoch’s election as Tory leader

Kemi Badenoch is congratulated by Robert Jenrick after being announced as the new Conservative Party leader

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has given his “warmest congratulations” to Kemi Badenoch on being elected leader of the UK opposition party.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay says he looks forward to working with the North West Essex Conservative MP – who will replace former prime minister Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition and seek to chart a path back to power for the Tories after their disastrous election defeat in July.

My congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on her election as the new UK Conservative leader. I look forward to working with her to hold the high-tax SNP and Labour governments to account. 👊 — Russell Findlay MSP (@RussellFindlay1) November 2, 2024

Welcoming the news of her election on Saturday, Mr Findlay said: “My warmest congratulations to Kemi on her election as the new UK Conservative leader.

“I look forward to us working constructively together to hold the high-tax SNP and Labour governments to account. Kemi and I share common-sense conservative values.

“We’re determined to deliver opportunities for people to get ahead and to reduce taxes for aspirational workers and business owners.

“We will continue to proudly champion our union and stand up for women’s rights from the threat of dangerous gender ideology. We are both committed to winning back public trust by focusing on the issues that impact on people’s lives.”

Ms Badenoch, the former business secretary, was declared the winner at an event in central London on Saturday, defeating rival Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay congratulated Kemi Badenoch on becoming the new UK Conservative Party leader (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Welsh Conservatives also welcomed the news of her election.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh opposition and Welsh Conservatives, said: “On behalf of the Welsh Conservatives, I’d like to congratulate Kemi on becoming leader of our party and wish her well in leading HM Opposition.

“Both candidates brought forward a positive vision for our country and now that the contest is finished, it’s time to come together and get behind Kemi in holding this dreadful Labour Government to account who have already caused so much damage to Wales in their short time in power in London.

“For Wales, and for the United Kingdom, it’s vital that we put an end to Labour’s rule at both ends of the M4, and I look forward to working with Kemi to make that happen.”

The Scottish National Party (SNP) depute leader Keith Brown, however, said her election “has finalised the Tories’ lurch to the far right”.

He added: “Whether it’s rolling back maternity pay or targeting the rights of minorities, Badenoch’s win demonstrates how out of touch the Tories are with people across Scotland.

“The Tory party is now firmly dancing to the dangerous tune of Nigel Farage – it is essential that in Scotland, Russell Findlay doesn’t dance along and instead stands up for Scotland’s inclusive and progressive values.

“With the Labour government punishing the most vulnerable in our society with cuts to pensioners’ winter fuel support and the Tories now being puppeted by Nigel Farage, it has never been more essential that Scotland escapes the Westminster chaos and charts a better future as an independent nation.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Kemi Badenoch must apologise to the people of Scotland for putting the party before the country (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar offered his support for her landmark election as the first black woman to take the helm for her party but said she should apologise to the Scottish people, as any Tory leader should.

He said: “I congratulate Kemi Badenoch on her historic achievement as the first Black female leader of the Conservative Party.

“The first thing any new Tory leader should do is apologise to Scots for gambling with families’ savings, crashing the economy and sending bills soaring while putting party before country.

“Yet with Badenoch already talking about cutting the maternity pay that is vital to young working families, it seems unlikely that the Tories have learned their lesson.

“The 2024 election result made it clear that voters want change not a return to a rotten Tory government.”

He added: “The UK Labour Budget ended austerity and delivered the largest Budget settlement for the Scottish Government since devolution while also increasing support for working families.”

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie said Kemi Badenoch has based her campaign on ‘a nasty culture war agenda’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said her election means “moderate, centre-right Conservatism is now utterly marginalised in the modern Conservative Party” and “seem determined to emulate the gutter politics of Farage’s far-right Reform”.

He also said it is “truly depressing to see the Tory Party now led by someone as unashamedly divisive as Kemi Badenoch”.

He added: “She has based her campaign on a nasty culture war agenda, fuelling division and pitting communities against one another. LGBTQ+ people in particular will be deeply worried that a major party is now in the hands of someone so hostile to our human rights.

“Her scaremongering on net zero targets, at a time when extreme weather events and climate impact on the world’s food system are wreaking havoc, underlines why the Tories cannot be trusted with our climate.

“She takes credit for Rishi Sunak’s decision to push back banning petrol and diesel cars to 2035. Most voters know that we don’t have time to spare, and they want Governments to show leadership and make the transition to Net Zero fair and fast.”