Scottish Labour pledges means-tested winter payment if it wins Holyrood election

A Scottish Labour government would put in place a means-tested winter fuel payment equivalent north of the border if it is elected in 2026.

The UK Government drew ire from across the political spectrum in the summer after announcing the benefit would only be available to those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits, just weeks after taking office.

The decision led to the Scottish Government scrapping plans to create a devolved equivalent of the payment after funding was cut.

Scottish Labour appeared uncomfortable with the position, with leader Anas Sarwar urging Scottish ministers to go ahead with a means-tested benefit.

On Tuesday, the party announced it would create a devolved payment if it wins the keys to Bute House in 2026, but would make it a “fairer system”.

JUST ANNOUNCED: A Scottish Labour Government will reinstate the Winter Fuel Payment. pic.twitter.com/4UzfnThB8P — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) November 19, 2024

Mr Sarwar said: “A Scottish Labour government will reinstate the winter fuel payment for pensioners in Scotland.

“The winter fuel payment was supposed to be a devolved benefit this year and there were additional resources available to the Scottish Government through the household support fund.

“That meant we could have taken a different approach in Scotland to support more households this year – instead, the SNP decided to hand the power back to the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions).

“For months I have said that the eligibility criterion of pension credit is too low and called for a Scottish solution to this issue.

“That’s why Scottish Labour will take back this devolved power from the DWP, reinstate the winter fuel payment, and deliver a fairer system to ensure that everyone who needs support gets it.

“A UK Labour Government is clearing up the mess left by a chaotic Tory government – here in Scotland, people are demanding a new direction and in 2026 we have the opportunity to deliver it with a Scottish Labour government.”