Scottish artist Jasleen Kaur who put doily on a car wins Turner Prize 2024

Scottish artist Jasleen Kaur has won the Turner Prize for her solo exhibition Alter Altar, which includes an installation of a car with a giant doily on it.

Happy Valley actor James Norton announced the winner in a ceremony held at Tate Britain on Tuesday evening.

The five jury members chose Kaur for “her ability to gather different voices through unexpected and playful combinations of material, from Irn-Bru to family photographs and a vintage Ford Escort, locating moments of resilience and possibility”.

Kaur, who was born in Glasgow but lives and work in London, was nominated for an exhibition that was held at the Tramway in her home city last year.

Jasleen Kaur has scooped the £25,000 prize on its 40th anniversary (Ian West/PA)

The display, a series of installations exploring religious identities, politics and history, makes heavy use of different sounds, embedded into the exhibition by way of worship bells, Sufi Islamic devotional music, Indian harmonium, and pop tracks.

This year the arts prize, named after British painter JMW Turner, which awards £25,000 to its winner, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Established in 1984, the prize is awarded each year to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work.

Previous recipients include sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor (1991), artist Damien Hirst (1995), and filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen (1999).

In 2025, the prize will be presented in Bradford at Cartwright Hall art gallery, marking the 250th anniversary of Turner’s birth.

The exhibition of the four shortlisted artists – Pio Abad, Claudette Johnson, Delaine Le Bas, and Kaur – is at Tate Britain until February 16 2025.