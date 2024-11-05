Scotland’s first inland surf destination to open with Europe’s largest wave pool

Scotland’s first inland surf destination is set to open near Edinburgh, showcasing the country as a “top destination for adventure tourism”.

The “game-changing” £60 million Lost Shore Surf Resort has a wave pool described as the largest and most advanced in Europe as well as luxury accommodation, places to eat and drink, a surf school and other amenities.

It is expected to welcome more than 160,000 visitors a year, create more than 130 jobs, and contribute £11 million to the local economy annually.

The wave pool powered by Wavegarden technology is at the heart of the resort, which is located in Ratho.

The resort is located near Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The pool, three times the size of Wembley Stadium’s pitch, can generate up to 1,000 customisable waves per hour and will give surfers of all abilities the chance to ride waves designed to their skill level.

Andy Hadden, founder of the resort, said: “This is a dream come true. Lost Shore Surf Resort is a hub of world-class adventure, hospitality, and wellness.

“After 10 years of planning, it’s thrilling to open our doors and welcome visitors to experience this incredible resort.

“We believe Lost Shore will make surfing accessible to everyone, whilst also showcasing Scotland as a top destination for adventure tourism.

“I can’t wait to see more people realise the mental and physical benefits of surfing. Who knows – this could be the training ground for Scotland’s next Olympic surfing champion.”

Surfers can try waves of different sizes (Jane Barlow/PA)

The resort has a 250-metre beachfront and more than 20 wave types where surfers can fine-tune their skills while receiving expert tuition.

The attraction includes a waterfront bar, cafe, restaurant, surf school, surf shop, Spear Sauna, and wellness treatments.

There is also a Surfskate Academy where people can try surfskating, a variation of skateboarding that simulates ocean surfing on dry land.

Paul Stark, chief executive of the Scottish Surfing Federation, said: “Lost Shore Surf Resort delivers a truly world-class venue for Scottish surfers and supports our mission to positively impact lives through the sport of surfing.

“The ability to surf consistently on customisable waves, regardless of the weather or season, is a game-changer.

“Not only will this facility support our Scottish athletes to excel on a world stage, but it will also open up the sport to a much wider audience, safely encouraging more people to give it a try and experience all the mental and physical benefits that surfing can bring.”

Lost Shore Surf Resort will open its doors on November 11.

The resort offers places to eat and drink such as Canteen

The attraction will also host several charitable initiatives such as Inclusive Surfing Scotland, which will offer adaptive surfing opportunities for individuals of all abilities, while the Wave Project will provide surf therapy sessions for young people facing various challenges.

Josema Odriozola, founder of Wavegarden, said: “This project is the epitome of what our company is about: bringing perfect waves to locations where they previously didn’t exist so everyone can experience the joy of surfing.”

Stephen Leckie, chairman of VisitScotland, said the resort could be “truly transformational for the region and Scotland.”

He added: “Our stunning coastline has been bringing surfers to Scotland for many years and this new resort will only enhance its reputation as a world-class surfing and visitor destination.”