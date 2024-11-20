Sara Sharif begged parents’ forgiveness for ‘being rude’, court told

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 last year

Sara Sharif begged her parents for forgiveness for “being rude” in a letter uncovered after she was allegedly battered to death in her own home.

The 10-year-old’s letters and a red notebook were seized by police after her broken body was discovered in a bunk bed at the property in Woking, Surrey, last August.

Officers had gone to the house the day after her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik fled to Pakistan.

Sara was found to have succumbed to multiple injuries including at least 25 broken bones, bite marks to her arm and thigh, iron burns on her buttocks and scalding to her feet, jurors have heard.

In an undated and misspelled letter to Sharif and Batool shown to jurors on Wednesday, Sara wrote that she was “sorry for being rude” and “answering back”.

She concluded her note with the words: “Please forgive me I am so, so sorry.”

Sara Sharif apologised in the letter for ‘being rude’ (Surrey Police/PA)

Other notes gave no clue to the alleged beatings and punishments meted out to her which were to culminate in her death.

A birthday message to Sharif stated: “I love you so much. Thank you for looking after us on the weekends. And making food for us at the weekends. THANK YOU DAD. From Sara…

“Our family is the best in town. We spread love all around the world.”

Her notebook contained a short fairy tale story about a queen called “Beinash” and a princess “Sara”.

She also described Beinash as the “best caring and loving mother in the world” in the notebook.

In another note praising the defendants, she wrote: “Ammi my mum who is beautiful and young. Dad my father who earns money for us so we can eat, sleep and have shelter.”

Last week, Sharif admitted to being responsible for Sara’s death, saying he had beaten her repeatedly with a cricket bat, metal pole and mobile phone and throttled her with his hands.

He denied inflicting the bite marks and burns or using a homemade hood to punish her.

Jurors heard another child he was connected with had suffered burns and bites in 2013 and 2014, although he was not directly accused of inflicting them.

Police outside the family home in Woking, Surrey, where Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Police records detailed a string of allegations against Sharif by his ex-wife Olga Sharif, who is Sara’s mother, and two other Polish ex-girlfriends.

In December 2007, Sharif was arrested for false imprisonment, theft, criminal damage and common assault following allegations by 18-year-old Angelika.

In police interview, Sharif denied the allegations and suggested she assaulted him.

In March 2009, 31-year-old Anna made an allegation of false imprisonment and Sharif was arrested and interviewed again.

In November 2010, Sharif was suspected of assault following a complaint by Mrs Sharif’s mother who was concerned for her daughter.

Mrs Sharif told police her husband had been violent in the home on more than one occasion, but Sharif claimed she had attacked him during an argument.

He was bailed and Mrs Sharif withdrew the allegation.

In each case, no further action was taken by police against Sharif, jurors were told

Taxi driver Sharif, 42, housewife Batool, 30, and university student Malik, 29, have denied murder and causing or allowing Sara’s death.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Cavanagh told jurors they could also consider an alternative offence of manslaughter for each of the defendants.

The Old Bailey trial continues.