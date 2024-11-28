Russian veto on Sudan ceasefire leaves UK undeterred on peace efforts – minister

Russia’s block on a ceasefire motion for Sudan will not deter the UK from seeking civilian protections, a Foreign Office minister has pledged.

On Thursday Anneliese Dodds described the conflict in northern Africa as “devastating” and said Westminster is “using every lever” to ease suffering.

Fighting broke in Sudan in April 2023, after tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders erupted in the capital Khartoum and spread to other regions, including western Darfur.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Chad in October where she met refugees crossing the border from Sudan to escape the civil war (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy chaired a UN Security Council session earlier this month on a joint UK-Sierra Leone draft resolution calling for a national ceasefire, which also aimed to support protections for civilians and the unrestricted passage of aid.

But Russia used its veto to block the proposal on November 18, accusing the UK of “neo-colonialism”, with its first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy labelling the British efforts “nothing but an attempt to give themselves an opportunity to meddle in Sudanese affairs”.

In a House of Commons statement, Ms Dodds told MPs: “Eighteen months into this devastating conflict, the war that began as a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has become one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes.

“Nearly 25 million people – half of Sudan’s population – are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Sudan’s neighbours are also struggling under the strain of hundreds of thousands of refugees.

“The UK is using every lever, including through our role in the UN Security Council, to convene the international community to alleviate suffering, pursue peace, and hold those responsible for atrocities to account.”

On efforts to secure protections for civilians and full, unimpeded aid access, the development minister continued: “I am appalled that one country chose to block this vital resolution.

“Russia’s veto is a disgrace but let me be clear – Russia’s actions will not deter us.”

She confirmed the UK had put together a new £113 million aid package to support people in Sudan and those who have fled to neighbouring countries like Chad and South Sudan, which she said had doubled the UK’s aid commitment to the region.

Ms Dodds later said she hoped “the very loud and clear message is now being sent that there is cross-party concern about this situation” after Conservative shadow Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton told the Commons: “The situation in Sudan is unconscionable.

“Red lines are being crossed in the prosecution of this conflict, that countries like the UK – which is a penholder on Sudan at the UN Security Council – cannot allow to stand.”

Ms Morton continued: “Our position remains that there must be an immediate cessation of hostilities. We understand that the Government’s resolution at the UN Security Council with Sierra Leone was thwarted by Russia, however, we would welcome a further update on other avenues the Government is actively pursuing including to back the Jeddah process.”

Warring parties, including the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, along with the US and Saudi governments, committed to prioritising discussions to achieve a short-term ceasefire in May last year.

Ms Dodds warned it “has been extremely frustrating that we have not seen all the parties to the conflict engaging in those attempts to broker peace” and urged participation, else parties risked “effectively leading to a humanitarian emergency within Sudan because of their failure to engage with those processes”.

Liberal Democrat MP Brian Mathew, a member of the International Development Committee, asked Ms Dodds: “Does the minister also agree that we should not be bestowing legitimacy on warring groups?

“I understand that the RSF are days away from claiming that they are forming a government. If they do, does the minister agree that it is civilians who will lose out?”

The minister replied: “All warring parties must be prioritising taking part in the talks that are so necessary to end this conflict.”