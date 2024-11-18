Runaway emu being chased by drivers in 4x4s – police

Attempts to recapture an on-the-run emu are being hampered by members of the public chasing the bird in 4x4s, police have warned.

Lincolnshire Police said the emu had been spotted in the Spilsby area of the county over the past two weeks, and officers fear there is a risk of the animal running into the path of oncoming vehicles, causing harm to herself or others.

In a post on Facebook, the force’s Boston Police account said of the bird: “National Exotics Animal Rescue Service (NEARS) are at the scene and have advised that a specialist team has been drafted in to coordinate her capture.

“Experts have been trying to gain her trust by feeding her in the same spot for a while, however, efforts are being scuppered and staff and volunteers are concerned because members of the public have been chasing her in 4x4s.

“If she continues to be agitated in this way, there is a risk of her running into the path of oncoming vehicles causing harm to herself or others.”

Sightings of the emu should be reported to the NEARS Facebook page, the force said.