Royal Navy’s new missile shoots drone down in first-of-its-kind operation

The Banshee drone deploying its parachute coming into land (The Royal Navy/Thales UK)

The Royal Navy has used a new helicopter missile to shoot down a drone without outside assistance in a first-of-its-kind trial.

The force fired a Martlet missile from a Wildcat combat helicopter to take down a Banshee drone flying at hundreds of miles an hour over the Bristol Channel.

The trial, which recently took place at RAF Manorbier in South Wales, marks an important improvement in the defence against the “very modern threat” of enemy drones, the Royal Navy said.

The Wildcat helicopter taking off at RAF Manorbier during the air-to-air trial. (The Royal Navy/Thales UK) (LPhot Mark Johnson/Royal Navy)

It follows a recent attack on a Wildcat helicopter deployed aboard destroyer HMS Diamond, which was repeatedly targeted by drones used by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Yemen.

Speaking at RAF Manorbier, Wildcat pilot Lieutenant Dave Guest said the ability to take out drones without outside assistance was a significant addition the Royal Navy’s defence arsenal.

He said: “It’s really important that we can demonstrate the Wildcat’s effectiveness in engaging targets such as uncrewed systems – and that we can do so on our own, without requiring the assistance of other assets.”

During the two-day trial, the Royal Navy deployed the autonomous Banshee drone as the target for the Wildcat and its missiles.

After being launched via a ramp, the Banshee moved across the range with the Wildcat poised to intercept.

Pilots manning the Wildcat then fired the new Martlet missile to take the drone down.

Lieutenant Guest said: “Martlet is a highly-capable – and also cost-effective – weapon in our arsenal, ideal for this, while Banshee is representative of the challenges we face globally, particularly in the Red Sea.”

The Banshee drone preparing for take off. (LPhot Mark Johnson/Royal Navy)

Commander James Woods, Commanding Officer of 815 Naval Air Squadron, said: “This is a fantastic development for the Wildcat HMA 2 helicopter and a significant advancement in maritime strike capability for the Royal Navy that further refines our ability to deter and neutralise airborne threats.”

The Wildcat is designed to engage a range of vessels, including submarines, and boasts an air-to-air capability usually restricted to fast jets, the Royal Navy said.

The helicopter operates from Royal Navy frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers, and performs a range of roles from supporting search operations and tracking down drug-runners moving at high speed across the ocean, to ferrying troops, equipment, and personnel around, and conducting rescues when necessary.

Martlet is a lightweight, laser-guided missile originally deployed for use against small and manoeuvrable targets such as fast attack craft, jet skis, and speedboats.