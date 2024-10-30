Royal Mail to use digital tags to track containers and improve efficiency

Royal Mail is to begin using smart stickers to digitally track its containers as part of a scheme to improve efficiency and give insights into how to cut carbon by optimising vehicle use.

It will see Royal Mail attach digital tags from tech firm Wiliot – small sticker-like tags which house tiny computers and are automatically detected by nearby Bluetooth devices as they travel through the mail network – to its 850,000 containers which are used to transport parcels and letters around the country.

Royal Mail said the digital system will remove the need for the manual scanning of containers, and will provide real-time feedback on location, environmental factors such as temperature and humidity, and also help it improve efficiency by using the data it gathers to optimise its vehicle and fuel use as it looks to reach a target of being net zero by 2040.

It said in future it also plans to attach the tags to individual parcels to further enhance the precision of tracking.

Nathan Preston, tech director for strategy, innovation and data at Royal Mail, said: “Data-led modernisation is an important part of our strategy to improve the effectiveness of our operation and make it as efficient and customer-focused as possible.

“We are excited to be the first postal company in the world to be using Wiliot’s innovative technology.

“It has huge potential, from increasing reliability by allowing us to quickly spot and address any issues in the network, to reducing our carbon footprint by helping us to better fill our vehicles to avoid wasted journeys.

“Combining Wiliot data with other sources, we can more efficiently monitor the items in our network, without the need for any additional manual scanning.”

The firm said the system will give it unparalleled insight into its network as parcels travel between its 37 mail centres, two automated parcel hubs and 1,200 delivery offices via a large network of vehicles.

Tal Tamir, Wiliot’s chief executive, said: “Royal Mail’s heritage is well established and very rich.

“The significance of being central to its digital transformation mission is not lost on us.

“Through our platform, we’re able to provide complete visibility across the supply chain, giving organisations young and old the tools they need to deliver faster, safer and more environmentally sustainable services and solutions.”