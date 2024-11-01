RMT suspends planned strikes by London Underground workers

Planned strikes by London Underground workers in the RMT have been suspended, the union announced.

Workers were due to take action on Friday evening and on several days in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.

The RMT said it had received an improved pay offer.

Strikes by members of the drivers’ union Aslef next week and later in the month are still scheduled to go ahead.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer, but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”

Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased that the RMT has suspended its planned industrial action on the London Underground network to allow further talks. We believe that our offer is fair, affordable, good for our colleagues and good news for London.

“We will continue to work closely with all our trade unions, and urge Aslef to also call off its planned action next week. If it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as during their strikes on November 7 and 12, there will be little to no service.”