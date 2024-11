Rita Ora pays tearful tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs: He brought so much joy

Host Rita Ora on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 at the Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester

Rita Ora has remembered former One Direction singer Liam Payne with a tearful tribute at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The singer died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month.

Ora, 33, host of the ceremony in Manchester, was friends with Payne and had collaborated with the singer on the song For You, which featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Host Rita Ora on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us.

“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world.

“Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew.”

Ora added: “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on the world.”

An image of the singer was then shown on screens in the arena.

Meanwhile, six-time Brit Award-winner Raye said she was “actually quite shocked” in a video which played on screen as she was announced as winner of best UK and Ireland act at the EMAs.

Raye performs on stage at the awards (Ian West/PA)

A recorded video message from Taylor Swift was played after she was announced as winner in the best live, best video and best artist categories.

Elsewhere Ariana Grande won in the best pop category and best collaboration went to Lisa featuring Rosalia for New Woman.

Earlier in the evening music stars from across the globe took to the red carpet, including Raye, American singer Shawn Mendes and rock band Blossoms.

The Stockport-based group said it was “amazing” to see the awards, which have been held in cities across Europe, taking place in Manchester.

Drummer Joe Donovan said: “Things happening in your city closest to where you grow up is amazing.”

The red carpet was in a covered tent, meaning those attending were safe from the typical Manchester rain.

Happy Mondays star Bez, who arrived with bandmate Shaun Ryder, said he expected a good night in the city.

He said: “Hopefully it will be able to live up to its reputation and deliver a great party.”

Irish singers John and Edward Grimes, better known as Jedward, added some sparkle to the red carpet in glittery suits and said they were looking forward to seeing British singer Charli XCX, nominated for five awards.

John said: “Charli X is the biggest Jedward fan, back in the day she tweeted and said she wanted to marry Edward but she settled for John. But no-one knew about Charli XCX, we were giving her good vibes.

“I’m happy it’s all Brat summer and she’s popping and locking.”

The ceremony has returned for the first time since 2022, after last year’s event was cancelled over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.