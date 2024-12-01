Residents told to avoid area after large sinkhole appears on housing estate

Residents have been told to avoid the area after a large sinkhole appeared on a housing estate in south Wales.

The sinkhole opened up on Sunday at Nant Morlais, Pant, near Merthyr Tydfil.

An image of the sinkhole, posted by the local council on social media, showed that the entire footpath had been swallowed up by it, as well as much of the road.

Council officers and Police have been onsite at Nant Morlais, Pant all morning working with other agencies at the site of a sinkhole. No further help or support is needed at this time but thank you to everyone who has offered it. ‼️ Safety is our main priority ‼️ To allow… pic.twitter.com/Gq5Lt28HtQ — Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council (@MerthyrCBC) December 1, 2024

The road was blocked off while council officers and police attended the scene.

In a statement, Merthyr Tydfil Council warned residents to stay away from the area.

“Council officers and Police have been onsite at Nant Morlais, Pant, all morning working with other agencies at the site of a sinkhole,” the statement said.

“No further help or support is needed at this time but thank you to everyone who has offered it. Safety is our main priority.

“To allow engineers to keep working safely, please stay away from the area.”