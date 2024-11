Police were called to Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field

The remains of a baby have been found in a field in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field, Salford, at about 1pm on Wednesday after a member of the public discovered the body.

There has been a major police presence at the scene throughout the afternoon, according to reports.

Greater Manchester Police will hold a press conference on Cleggs Lane at about 5.30pm.