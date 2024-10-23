Rapist who began sexually abusing young girls when he was 12 jailed

Ian Dunlop was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow

A rapist who began sexually abusing young girls when he was aged 12 has been jailed.

Ian Dunlop was found guilty of a series of historic sexual offences, including rape, following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Now 61, he targeted victims in Ayrshire over five years after being asked to babysit.

The three girls were aged between five and eight when the abuse began in the 1970s.

His abuse was reported to Police Scotland in 2021.

He was jailed for six years at the same court on Wednesday and his name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders, banning him from contacting or attempting to contact any of the victims, were also granted for an indefinite period.

Scotland’s procurator fiscal for high court sexual offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Ian Dunlop posed a danger to young girls over the course of several years and exploited his position of trust in the worst possible way.

“The trauma these victims suffered was at the forefront of our minds while working to secure this conviction.

“It is thanks to the bravery of those affected by Dunlop’s offending that he has been brought to justice. They should be commended for their bravery and courage.”

She urged other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward “regardless of how much time has passed”.

Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Carley Picken said: “Ian Dunlop is a predatory individual who targeted three young females to his own ends.

“Despite the passage of time these women came forward and spoke to us, leading to his conviction. I hope this sentencing offers them comfort as they move on with their lives.

“We continue to be committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice. Time is no barrier to our inquiries.

“I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to contact us so we can conduct a thorough and professional investigation.”